Three Iranian drones target Kurdish opposition sites north of Erbil

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Three Iranian drones struck “residential” sites belonging to the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) north of Erbil on Friday, the group said, accusing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of carrying out the attack, which it said was the second such incident in less than three days.

The KDPI stated that Iranian “suicide drones” targeted its Jejnikan residential camp, which it described as housing families of party members. It said similar attacks have repeatedly hit its facilities since the escalation of conflict in the region, News.Az reports, citing Rudaw.

The group also said its camps and associated facilities have been targeted nearly 130 times using ballistic missiles and drones since the outbreak of hostilities in late February.

Earlier this week, a similar drone strike was reported at the same location, with no casualties confirmed.

The region has seen continued drone and missile activity despite a ceasefire agreement reached in April, with Kurdish areas in Iraq’s north frequently affected by cross-border strikes.

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region have condemned repeated attacks, saying the area is not part of the conflict and is not used as a launch site against Iran.

Iranian officials have previously stated that operations against Kurdish opposition groups are part of border security measures and not directly linked to broader wartime developments.

News.Az