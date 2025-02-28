Saudi Arabia condemns unlawful actions in Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom's rejection of any unlawful actions or steps taken outside the framework of official institutions in Sudan that could impact its unity and do not reflect the will of its people, including calls for the formation of a parallel government.

The ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's steadfast position in supporting Sudan, its security, stability, and territorial integrity, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement on Friday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry urged Sudanese parties to prioritize Sudan's national interest over any factional interests and to work towards avoiding the risks of division and chaos.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to continue making all efforts to end the war in the country and achieve peace in line with the Jeddah Declaration signed on May 11, 2023.

