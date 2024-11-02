Saudi Arabia to continue to experience heavy rains and hail

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Directorate-General of Civil Defense (DGCD) warned on Saturday that heavy rains are expected to continue across Saudi Arabia until Monday, News.Az reports citing Gulf News.

Authorities are advising residents to stay in safe locations and avoid flood-prone areas such as valleys.The DGCD noted that the Mecca region—including Mecca, Jeddah, Al Jumum, Al Kamil, and several other towns—will be affected by moderate to heavy rainfall.Officials warned of potential torrential downpours, hail, and winds that could stir up dust and reduce visibility in some areas.The Riyadh region is also expected to experience significant rainfall, with areas such as Afif, Al Quwayiyah, and Al Dawadmi anticipating moderate to heavy rains.The capital city of Riyadh and neighboring towns are forecast to have lighter showers throughout the weekend.Regions including Madinah, Hail, Al Qassim, Tabuk, Al Jawf, and the Northern Borders are also predicted to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The DGCD’s forecast extends to the Eastern Region, Al Baha, Aseer, and Jazan, where adverse weather conditions are expected to intensify.Authorities have urged the public to take necessary precautions, avoid traveling through valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and adhere to warnings from local officials.

