Saudi foreign minister to Al-Arabiya: OPEC+ decision purely economic and taken unanimously

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said to Al-Arabiya channel on Tuesday that the OPEC+ decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day was purely economic and was taken unanimously, News.az reports citing TASS.

He added that OPEC+ members acted responsibly and took the appropriate decision, saying that the alliance seeks to stabilize the market and achieve the interests of producers and consumers.

News.Az