Saudi-led coalition urges civilians to evacuate Yemen’s Mukalla port

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has called on all civilians in the port city of Mukalla to evacuate immediately for their safety, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The request follows limited coalition airstrikes in the southeastern Hadramawt region, where officials said they targeted military shipments.

Authorities also advised residents and fishermen to stay away from the port area until further notice to avoid potential harm. Mukalla is one of Yemen’s key commercial and strategic ports on the Arabian Sea, making it a critical point of control in the ongoing conflict.

The coalition stated that the strikes were aimed at disrupting foreign military supplies to armed factions in Yemen. The situation has raised concern among humanitarian observers, who warn that continued operations near civilian areas could heighten risks for the local population.

