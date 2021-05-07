Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to have taken a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said on Friday, without specifying when this would be implemented, according to Reuters.

"Receiving a coronavirus vaccine will be a mandatory condition for male and female workers to attend workplaces in all sectors (public, private, non-profit)," the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Twitter.

It urged workplaces to start preparations to ensure all employees receive a vaccination.

"The ministry will soon clarify the mechanisms of the decision and its implementation date," it said.

News.Az