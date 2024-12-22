Scarlett Johansson showcases new technology in exclusive Jurassic World Rebirth image -PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A newly released image from Jurassic World Rebirth features Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett using advanced tech as she carries out her covert mission to collect dinosaur DNA. The film’s plot follows Zora teaming up with paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to secure dinosaur genetic material for a client. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when the Delgado family, led by Reuben (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), crashes their boat on an island after a dinosaur attack, transforming Zora’s task into a high-stakes rescue mission.

Now, News.Az citing the ScreenRant presents an exclusive image from Jurassic World Rebirth, showing Johansson's Zora deploying new tech on her dinosaur DNA hunt. The lead can be seen crouching in front of a suitcase, with a mysterious technological-looking object inside. While it's unclear what it is exactly, its purpose is likely to gather dinosaur DNA, potentially storing it on the green slide that appears right next to it. However, its exact nature in her mission remains unclear. Check out the new image below:The latest movie in the dinosaur franchise is directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, The Creator) and written by David Koepp, who previously wrote the first Jurassic Park movie. While the new image doesn't reveal too much about the upcoming film, it does tease the use of highly advanced tech in the story. Although the ending of Jurassic World Dominion saw dinosaurs now living among humanity, advanced tools are still necessary to gather specific data, like DNA, that the team needs during their mission.

