School roof collapse in Rajasthan kills 4 children, dozens feared trapped

A tragic accident struck a school in India’s western state of Rajasthan on Friday when the roof of an old school building collapsed, killing at least four children and injuring 17 others, local media reported.

Authorities fear dozens more could still be trapped under the rubble. The collapse reportedly happened after heavy rainfall in the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“There were 25-30 children in the room when the roof fell after the morning prayers,” Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar told.

Local police sources confirmed the building’s poor condition may have contributed to the disaster.

Emergency crews are actively conducting rescue operations using cranes to clear debris, while families gather at the site in distress.

According to officials, 32 students have been safely pulled out so far, though some injured children remain in critical condition.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma tweeted that instructions have been issued to ensure “proper treatment for the injured children.”

News.Az