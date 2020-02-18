Scientists discover anti-cancer effect of green tea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The anti-cancer effect of green tea was revealed by Chinese scientists, according to a study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition.

They analyzed 16 studies to find the connection between the development of oncology and various plant ingredients. It was found that those women who drank green tea and drank a lot of it had a low risk of developing breast cancer.



What makes green tea so good for women? It turned out to be a phytochemical epigallocatechin-3-gallate (ECGC). This organic polyphenol has antioxidant properties. And besides, it blocks the enzyme necessary for cancer cells to grow. This enzyme also stops the growth of the tumor.

But experts do not yet fully know whether the effect of green tea extends to the prevention of all types of breast cancer, or only to some of them.

News.Az

News.Az