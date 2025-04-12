Scotland on alert as extreme wildfire risk persists

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has extended its wildfire warning into Saturday, according to an update posted on its social media channels.

Following a prolonged period of dry weather, the service issued wildfire alerts at the highest level for both Friday and Saturday, classifying the risk as "extreme," , News.az reports citing Xinhua.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighters across Scotland have been tackling several large wildfires this week, with incidents reported in areas including Thurso and Cumbernauld. Images shared on social media show flames clearly visible from nearby residential neighborhoods.

Michael Humphreys, area commander at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said most of the fires were linked to "human behavior" and urged the public to act responsibly in rural areas. "If you normally use a barbecue, maybe think about taking a picnic instead or using a designated area," he told local media.

The warning came as Scotland recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 22.7 degrees Celsius in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, surpassing the previous high of 20.9 degrees Celsius registered in Tyndrum on April 8.

News.Az