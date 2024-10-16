Scotland tightens abortion laws: Prayers and religious gatherings banned near clinics

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new law has come into effect in Scotland, banning any protests, including prayers and silent vigils, within 200 meters of clinics offering abortion services. Violators may face fines and criminal prosecution, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Residents of Edinburgh have already received official notices warning that even actions in private homes could be considered a violation if they are visible or audible within the restricted zone and cause concern for patients or clinic staff. Banned activities include preaching, distributing religious literature, and attempting to persuade women visiting the clinics.Anti-abortion activists and religious groups have condemned the new law, calling it "Orwellian" and warning that it could lead to arrests for simple prayers, even in private homes.It is important to note that the law is aimed at protecting women from aggressive protests. However, critics see it as a potential threat to freedom of religion. While arrests for prayers are unlikely to happen immediately, the vague wording of the law regarding "reckless actions" could affect a wide range of people.At the end of October, similar measures will be implemented in England and Wales, where protests within 150 meters of medical facilities are already being restricted.

News.Az