Search for armed fugitive in Victoria enters fifth day as weather hampers efforts

Australian police are entering the fifth day of a massive manhunt for 56-year-old Dezi Freeman, an armed fugitive accused of shooting dead two police officers and injuring another in Porepunkah, Victoria. Severe alpine weather, including cold winds and snow, is complicating search operations across the dense bushland where Freeman is believed to be hiding.

Authorities said hundreds of officers remain on the ground, supported by helicopters, in one of the largest search operations in Victoria in recent years. Freeman, formerly known as Desmond Filby, is believed to possess expert bushcraft skills and access to multiple powerful firearms, raising fears of a protracted standoff, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The search area spans the small town of Porepunkah, about 300 km northeast of Melbourne, where Freeman allegedly opened fire on police Tuesday as they attempted to execute a search warrant at his rural property.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the region faces extreme alpine conditions, with forecasters warning of freezing temperatures, strong winds, and black ice on roads. A minimum of 0°C (32°F) is expected in Porepunkah on Sunday, making conditions treacherous for both officers and residents.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan visited Wangaratta police station on Friday to pay tribute to Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, 35, the two officers killed in the shootout. “Their loss won’t be forgotten. With honour they served,” Allan said in a post on social media platform X.

The slain officers were part of a 10-member team, including detectives from the sexual offences and child investigation unit, who came under fire at Freeman’s property.

Australian media outlets report that police suspect Freeman identifies as a “sovereign citizen”, a movement whose adherents reject the legitimacy of government authority. This belief, combined with his firearms and survival skills, has heightened concerns about the ongoing manhunt.

