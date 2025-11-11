Search resumes for missing workers at Ulsan power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescue operations resumed Tuesday for four workers trapped under the debris of a collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power plant in Ulsan, southeastern South Korea, after two neighboring towers were safely demolished.

Firefighting authorities said Towers 4 and 6, standing 63 meters tall each, were brought down at noon to secure the site for search teams. Around 70 rescue experts are now digging through the rubble of Tower 5, which collapsed last Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Tower 5, which had been in the process of demolition after 40 years of service, initially trapped seven workers. Three bodies have been recovered, two workers were found but are feared dead, and two remain missing.

Officials are using cutting machines to reach the two workers located within 5 meters of the debris entrance. Search efforts for the missing workers will start from the area where the others were found.

The incident has highlighted the risks associated with the controlled demolition of aged industrial structures.

News.Az