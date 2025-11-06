Six workers trapped after structure collapse at South Korea power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six people are believed to be trapped after a large structure collapsed at the Korea East-West Power’s Ulsan Power Plant headquarters on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the southeastern city of Ulsan. Of the eight people initially reported to be under the debris, two have been rescued, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency crews have been dispatched to the site, but fire officials in the district could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse as rescue operations continue.

News.Az