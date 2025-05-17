Second man charged in UK assault case involving Chris Brown

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK police announced on Saturday that they have charged a second man in connection with the 2023 incident involving American R&B singer Chris Brown, who was charged with assault earlier this week, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Omololu Akinlolu, 38, a US national, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court in northwestern England, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Brown, the Grammy winning 36-year-old former boyfriend of superstar Rihanna, was on Friday remanded in custody until June 13 by a court in Manchester.

He faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm over the same assault that allegedly took place at a venue in Hanover Square in London on February 19, 2023, police said.

The judge’s decision to reject Brown’s bail request has thrown into doubt the start of his next tour, with shows already sold-out in the Netherlands on June 8 and Germany on June 11.

The singer is known for mid-2000s hits such as “Kiss, Kiss”, as well as a litany of legal troubles including a felony conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Brown was detained after reportedly flying into Manchester airport by private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

Police detained him at a five-star hotel in the city, according to media reports.

