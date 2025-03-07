Yandex metrika counter

Second person dies in US measles outbreak

New Mexico health officials have reported that a measles outbreak in the American Southwest has resulted in the death of a second person, an unvaccinated adult.

The fatality comes roughly a week after measles took the life of an unvaccinated child in nearby Texas, the first US death from the disease since 2015, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Measles, which was considered "eliminated" in the US in 2000, is spreading quickly in Texas, with the state identifying 198 cases as of Friday, nearly 30 more since the state's last report on Tuesday. In the same span the number of cases in neighbouring New Mexico tripled, to 30.

The disease has also been reported in other states and across Canada, as well.


News.Az 

