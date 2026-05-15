See your first song ever played: Spotify drops new history feature

See your first song ever played: Spotify drops new history feature

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Spotify has introduced a new feature that lets users explore their all-time top artists, songs, and key milestones from their listening history, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

For the first time, the platform is offering “a fully personalized look at their entire music history” through a mobile-only experience called “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s),” which provides a nostalgic summary of a user’s journey on the app.

The feature highlights major listening milestones, including a user’s first day on Spotify, the first song streamed, total number of unique songs played, and the all-time most-streamed artist.

It also generates an “All-Time Top Songs Playlist” featuring up to 120 tracks, complete with play counts, along with shareable cards that allow users to post their results on social media or send them to friends.

Users can access the experience by searching “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)” within the mobile app or visiting spotify.com/20 on mobile devices.

Spotify said the feature is part of its 20th anniversary celebrations and is designed as a personalized “time capsule” reflecting two decades of global music listening trends.

Earlier in April, the platform also released rankings of its most-streamed artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and audiobooks based on global listening data as of April 2026.

According to the announcement, the most-streamed artists of all time on Spotify include Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Eminem, and Kanye West, among others.

News.Az