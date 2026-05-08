Spotify launches tool for AI-generated personal podcasts

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Spotify has introduced a new beta feature that allows users to create and save AI-generated personal podcasts directly in their library through a command line tool called Save to Spotify CLI.

After installing the tool from GitHub and signing into a Spotify account, users can ask an AI agent to generate custom audio content such as daily news briefings, study guides based on personal notes, or weekly travel itineraries. Once created, the audio appears in Spotify’s library alongside music and podcasts, News.Az reports, citing Macrumors.

According to Spotify, users are increasingly turning to AI agents to create personalized audio summaries and briefings for everyday activities, including exam preparation and daily scheduling.

The company said the feature is designed to integrate generated audio seamlessly across devices connected to Spotify accounts. Spotify also shared several examples of possible uses, including personalized morning briefings covering meetings, weather updates and podcast recommendations, as well as educational audio series created from saved articles and notes.

The feature is currently available worldwide in beta for eligible Free and Premium subscribers, although Spotify noted that usage limits may apply during the testing period.

The release comes shortly after Spotify introduced an integration with Claude that allows users to connect their Spotify accounts to the chatbot and receive personalized music and podcast recommendations through conversations.

News.Az