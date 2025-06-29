Senator Graham: Trump intends to impose new sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump believes that the US Congress should pass a bill on new sanctions against Russia,US Senator Lindsey Graham stated in an interview with ABC News, News.Az reports.

"Yesterday, when I was playing golf with the president, he told me for the first time that it was time to move forward with this bill," he said. The lawmaker expects the Senate to consider the bill on sanctions against Russia as early as July.

The bill in question was introduced in early April by a bipartisan group of Senate members. The main authors of the document were Senators Graham and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). This initiative provides, among other things, for secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners. The senators' proposal included import duties of 500% on imports to the US from countries that buy oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia.

"If you buy goods from Russia and don't help Ukraine, your shipments to the United States will be subject to a 500% tariff. India and China buy 70% of Russia's oil, and this bill will allow President Trump to impose tariffs on China, India and other countries," Graham said.

News.Az