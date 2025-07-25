Sentencing dates set for five former Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols case

Sentencing dates set for five former Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols case

+ ↺ − 16 px

A federal judge has scheduled sentencing hearings for five former Memphis police officers convicted of federal charges related to the 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols. The sentencing is set for the week of December 15, following delays caused by the unexpected recusal of the previous judge.

During a Thursday hearing, U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman announced the dates but cautioned that the schedule could change depending on rulings on several sealed motions, including a request for a new trial for three of the defendants. She said rulings on these motions may come by mid-September, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The previous judge, U.S. District Judge Mark Norris, recused himself in June without publicly explaining his decision. He had presided over the trial and accepted guilty pleas from two officers. Judge Lipman took over the case the same day and has also assumed responsibility for a related $550 million lawsuit filed by Nichols’ mother against the city of Memphis and others.

On January 7, 2023, Nichols was violently stopped by officers from the Memphis Police Department’s now-disbanded Scorpion Unit, a specialized crime suppression team. The officers forcibly removed Nichols from his car, pepper-sprayed him, and used excessive force including punching, kicking, and baton strikes. Nichols was heard calling for his mother during the assault and died three days later.

Bodycam and pole camera footage showing the brutal beating prompted nationwide outrage, protests, and renewed calls for police reform.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were fired and charged in both state and federal courts.

Bean, Haley, and Smith were found guilty of obstruction of justice through witness tampering in federal court.

Haley was convicted of violating Nichols’ civil rights by causing bodily injury and showing deliberate indifference to his medical needs.

Martin and Mills pleaded guilty to violating civil rights causing death and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and testified against their former colleagues.

Bean, Haley, and Smith were acquitted of state charges including second-degree murder.

The U.S. Justice Department’s 17-month investigation found systemic excessive force and racial discrimination in the Memphis Police Department, as well as unlawful stops, searches, and arrests.

However, in May, the Trump administration rescinded several civil rights findings against police departments, including Memphis.

The city of Memphis has established a task force to recommend police reforms, but no official recommendations have been announced yet.

News.Az