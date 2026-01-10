Seoul denies North Korea drone incursion claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s defense chief on Saturday rejected North Korea’s allegations that drones from the South infiltrated its territory in September last year and earlier this week.

North Korea claimed earlier that day that Seoul had violated its sovereignty with drone incursions, warning that it should be prepared to “pay a high price” for what it called a provocation.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the claims were “absolutely not true,” adding that the photos of the drones released by North Korea did not depict models operated by the South Korean military, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

"How could that be possible when the nightmare of martial law still feels like it was just yesterday?" Ahn said, adding the drone operation command, the Army's ground operations command and the Marine Corps headquarters had not conducted flight operations on the dates claimed by North Korea.

Ahn also suggested the matter could be jointly investigated by South and North Korea.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, North Korea claimed South Korea's drones had infiltrated into the North on two occasions, while denouncing Seoul as "the most hostile" enemy.

