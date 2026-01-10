North Korea claims new South Korean drone incursion

According to a statement from a North Korean military spokesperson carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the drone was tracked moving northward from the South Korean border county of Ganghwa in early January, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The military said it shot down the drone near the North Korean city of Kaesong.

The spokesperson claimed the drone was equipped with surveillance equipment and that analysis of the wreckage showed it had stored footage of what were described as “important targets,” including border areas inside North Korea.

Photos of the alleged drone released by KCNA showed the wreckage of a winged craft lying on the ground next to a collection of grey and blue components it said included cameras.

South Korea said it had no record of the flight, and Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the drone in the photos was "not a model operated by our military".

The office of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said a national security meeting would be held on Saturday to discuss the matter.

Located northwest of Seoul, Ganghwa County is one of the closest South Korean territories to North Korea.

KCNA also released aerial images of Kaesong that it said were taken by the drone.

They were "clear evidence" that the aircraft had "intruded into (our) airspace for the purpose of surveillance and reconnaissance", Pyongyang's military spokesperson said.