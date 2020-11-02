Yandex metrika counter

Separatists' "deputy defense minister" killed in Nagorno Karabakh

  • Azerbaijan
Armenia has acknowledged the death of Colonel Arthur Sargsyan, the "deputy defense minister" of the so-called regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

He was appointed to this "post" on July 4, 2020.

He was also the deputy commander of the 1st regiment of the combined arms army.


News.Az 

