Serbia: Partial roof collapse at railway station kills at least 12 people - VIDEO

At least 12 people died on Friday when a concrete roof collapsed at the entrance of a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed, "The current number of bodies recovered is 12. So, 12 people have lost their lives," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

More people were trapped under the rubble, and Dacic said the rescue operation would last for several more hours."Over 80 rescuers are involved, with the assistance of heavy machinery," he said.It was not immediately clear what caused the partial collapse, but the Novi Sad Railway Station had only reopened in July after three years of renovation work.Construction work was still ongoing in parts of the building.Surveillance footage showed people entering and exiting the building and sitting on benches on a sunny day before the concrete structure suddenly collapsed.Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic described it as "a black Friday for us, for all of Serbia.""We will insist on finding those responsible, those who should have ensured the structure's safety. My condolences to the families of the deceased," he said.

