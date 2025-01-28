Serbian prime minister resigns following months of protests

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned on Tuesday, following months of protests sparked by a deadly awning collapse in November that claimed 15 lives.

Vučević's resignation came just a day after President Aleksandar Vučić said "an urgent and extensive reconstruction of the government" was in the works in response to the demands posed by Serbia's striking university students, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.However, Vučević said he was prompted to resign on Tuesday morning after seeing reports of attacks against protesting students in the northern city and regional capital of Novi Sad.One person, a 23-year-old woman, was hospitalised with severe injuries on Monday night after she was attacked by a group of unidentified assailants wielding baseball bats, domestic media reported."(The government) has to show ... the highest level of responsibility," he said at a public address on Tuesday."In order to not raise tensions in the society any further, I made the decision I just announced."On Monday, demonstrators launched a 24-hour blockade of a key traffic intersection in the capital Belgrade, stepping up pressure on the authorities.Serbian farmers on tractors and thousands of citizens joined the blockade that followed weeks of protests demanding accountability for the deadly accident in Novi Sad that critics have blamed on rampant government corruption.A campaign of street demonstrations has posed the biggest challenge in years to the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) government's firm grip on power in Serbia.

