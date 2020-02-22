Serviceman whose corpse was found on Azerbaijan-Armenia border laid to rest

The serviceman whose corpse was found on Azerbaijan-Armenia border has been laid to rest, APA’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Akif Elshan Abbasov has been buried at the Martyrs’ Alley of the Aghjabadi region.

Note that some time ago the serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army Akif Elshan Abbasov disappeared without a trace. The corpse of the missing serviceman was found a few days ago on the neutral territory of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

The serviceman’s corpse was taken out of the neutral territory by the mediation of the International Red Cross Committee.

