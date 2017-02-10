Session of Azerbaijan-Georgia mixed commission ends in protocol signing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The session of Azerbaijan-Georgia mixed commission ended in protocol signing on February 9. 2017.

According to sources in the State Automobile Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan, a regular session of the Azerbaijan-Georgia mixed commission in the sphere of international automobile ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia was held on February 9.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by head of the State Automobile Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport Elnur Abdullayev and the Georgian side was led by head of the Land Transport Agency under the Georgian Ministry of Economic Development Mikhail Khmaladze.

The sides discussed the current state of international automobile transportations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, exchange of statistical data, problems facing transporters during cargo and passenger transportations and ways of their settlement, prospects of development in the sphere of automobile and cargo transportations and other relevant issues.

