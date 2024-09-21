Sevastopol announces ballistic missile threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

An air raid alert has been declared in Sevastopol, the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhae, wrote on his Telegram channel, News.Az reportrs citing Gazeta.ru.

"Attention everyone! Ballistics!" the official announced at 19:15.Against this backdrop, public transport, boats and ferries were temporarily suspended in the city and region. Nine minutes later, Razvozhaev wrote that the danger had been allayed.According to the adviser to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov, air defense systems were activated in the Simferopol area. No one was hurt, there was no destruction.For the past three days, Razvozhaev has reported on the fleet's training with shooting from various types of weapons. The governor had previously warned about the threat of ballistic missiles in the region on September 5, August 24 and August 18 .

News.Az