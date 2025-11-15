Seven killed in armed tribal clash in southern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven people were killed and six others wounded on Saturday in a tribal dispute over land ownership in the southern Iraqi province of Maysan, a local security official said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The clash erupted early on Saturday morning between two tribes in a village near the town of Ali al-Gharbi, north of the provincial capital, Amarah, according to Major Ali al-Kaabi from the Maysan Operations Command.

"Violent fighting involving medium and light weapons broke out," al-Kaabi told Xinhua, adding that reinforcements from the Federal Police and Rapid Response forces later arrived, brought the situation under control, and launched a search operation for weapons and wanted individuals.

Saad Nabhan, a doctor at the General Hospital in Amarah, confirmed the casualties, saying the hospital received seven corpses and six wounded patients.

Sporadic deadly clashes remain a persistent challenge in southern Iraq, fueled by the widespread availability of weapons, a legacy of decades of conflict, including the 2003 U.S. invasion and the war against the Islamic State group. These clashes continue to undermine local security even as the country experiences broader relative stability.

News.Az