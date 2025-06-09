Yandex metrika counter

Several injured in explosion at US Kadena Air Base in Okinawa

Several Japanese Self-Defense Force members were injured on Monday in an explosion at an ammunition storage area inside the U.S. military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southern Japan, defence ministry officials said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, one of the officials said.

