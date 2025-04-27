Several killed after vehicle plows into street festival in Vancouver VIDEO

Several killed after vehicle plows into street festival in Vancouver VIDEO

Police and first responders are pictured at the intersection of Fraser Street and 43rd Avenue after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vancouver police reported that the driver is in custody following the incident at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party.

Vancouver police say several people have been killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a street festival Saturday evening, News.Az reports citing CBC News.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was taking place.

Police said the driver is in custody.

In a post on X, the Vancouver Police Department said more information would be released as the investigation unfolds.

A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025

Earlier, videos posted on social media showed emergency crews at the scene, with several people lying on the ground — some appearing injured. CBC News has reached out to Vancouver police for further details.

News.Az