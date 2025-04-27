Yandex metrika counter

Several killed after vehicle plows into street festival in Vancouver VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Several killed after vehicle plows into street festival in Vancouver VIDEO
Police and first responders are pictured at the intersection of Fraser Street and 43rd Avenue after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Vancouver police reported that the driver is in custody following the incident at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party.

Vancouver police say several people have been killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a street festival Saturday evening, News.Az reports citing CBC News.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was taking place.

Police said the driver is in custody.

In a post on X, the Vancouver Police Department said more information would be released as the investigation unfolds.

Earlier, videos posted on social media showed emergency crews at the scene, with several people lying on the ground — some appearing injured. 

CBC News has reached out to Vancouver police for further details.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      