Several Walmart stores evacuated across US following bomb threats

Several Walmart stores evacuated across US following bomb threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of bomb threats targeting Walmart stores led to evacuations across the United States on Sunday.

Police shut down two stores in Sacramento, California, after receiving reports of devices at stores in Gerber Road and Truxel Road, in Natomas, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

Both stores were evacuated as officers searched the buildings, but they were later reopened after police confirmed the threats appeared to be hoaxes, according to local news channel Fox 40.

Meanwhile, bomb-detection dogs were sent into a Walmart in Lakeville, Minnesota, after an individual informed police that there was a bomb on site.

The store, which had been evacuated, was later deemed safe and officers are now investigating who made the hoax call.

Separately, a Walmart in Windsor Heights, Iowa, was briefly evacuated after a store employee answered the phone to caller who claimed there was a bomb inside, according to local news station KCCI. The site was shut down for an hour while police investigated the threat.

It is unclear whether the incidents were related.

News.Az