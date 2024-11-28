Severe flooding affects thousands across six Malaysian states

The northeastern state of Kelantan has been the worst hit. Photo: Facebook/Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara, Jabatan Perdana Menteri

Heavy flooding has impacted thousands of people across six Malaysian states, with the situation worsening, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking in parliament, the prime minister said the situation in six states is getting worse, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "In parliament this morning I used the opportunity during the question and answer session to touch on the flood situation in six states which is getting worse," he said on X.So far, 37,189 people have been affected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Johor and Perak states.Authorities established some 322 temporary evacuation centers where displaced people have been moved.Kelantan state recorded the highest number of flood victims with 30,582 people affected, according to state-run Bernama agency.

News.Az