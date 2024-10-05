Severe flooding hits Albania's western lowlands after heavy rains
Serious flooding triggered by heavy rainfall swept across several regions of Albania on Friday evening, with the western lowlands bearing the brunt of the disaster, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .
The city of Vlora was among the hardest-hit areas, where at least 55 residents were evacuated, according to local media reports.
To prevent further hazards as streets became submerged, the local power company cut electricity in affected areas, which in turn hampered efforts by residents to pump water out of their homes.
Other major cities, including Tirana, Durres, Fier, and Lezhe, were also impacted by the torrential downpours and resulting floods.
While the Meteorological Department under the Ministry of Defense indicated that no further heavy rains are expected in the coming days, officials stressed they would continue to closely monitor the evolving situation
