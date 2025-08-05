Severe weather causes air traffic disruptions in Hong Kong

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong Observatory issued its second-longest black rainstorm warning on record, as intense downpours caused widespread disruptions and brought the city to a standstill.

While the warning was later downgraded to amber at 5.05pm and later cancelled, the city is still counting the cost of the extreme weather, with many public services left paralysed during the day and authorities forced to suspend classes, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

So far, 101 flights have been delayed, two have been cancelled and another two have been diverted to other airports.

