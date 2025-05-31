Severe weather hits Sri Lanka: Nearly 6,000 affected, 50,000 without power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 6,000 people have been affected by severe weather in Sri Lanka as of Saturday morning, according to the latest report from the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The DMC said that 5,974 people from 1,579 families have been affected by the adverse weather, and 1,545 houses have been partially damaged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) reported more than 50,000 power outages across the country as of 8 p.m. Friday, following heavy rainfall and strong winds brought on by the ongoing monsoon season.

The meteorological department warned on Saturday that heavy rains and strong winds, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, are expected to continue over the next 24 hours.

The department also advised residents to take necessary precautions to minimize damage from localized strong winds and lightning during thunderstorms.

News.Az