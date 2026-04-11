Pakistani jets sent to Saudi Arabia under defense pact

Pakistani jets sent to Saudi Arabia under defense pact

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As part of a mutual defense agreement, Pakistani fighter jets and support aircraft have arrived at an airbase in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi defence ministry said the deployment to King Abdulaziz Air Base aimed to strengthen joint military coordination and raise operational readiness between the armed forces in support of regional and international security, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There has been no comment from Pakistan.

The defence pact was signed last September by Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. It commits the countries to treating any act of aggression against them individually as action against both.

The warplane deployment comes as Pakistan hosts US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad.

News.Az