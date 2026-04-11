Netherlands approves Tesla supervised driving system

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The Netherlands has become the first country in Europe to approve Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving (Supervised)” system for use on public roads, marking a major step for the technology’s rollout across the region.

The decision was announced by the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) after extensive testing and evaluation lasting around 18 months, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite the approval, authorities stressed that the system does not make vehicles fully autonomous.

Instead, it is classified as an advanced driver-assist feature, meaning:

Drivers must remain fully responsible at all times

Hands-free or distracted use (phone, reading, etc.) is not allowed

Drivers must stay alert and ready to take control instantly

The RDW emphasized that the system is designed to support driving, not replace the driver.

The approved system includes built-in monitoring that tracks driver attention in real time.

If it detects inattention, it will:

Issue warnings to the driver

Require the driver to regain focus

Temporarily disable the system in severe cases if rules are ignored

The Dutch regulator also confirmed it plans to submit an application to the European Commission, aiming to secure approval across the European Union.

If successful, member states would vote on whether to allow the system EU-wide.

Tesla’s driver-assist system has already been available in the United States, though Dutch regulators noted that European versions differ in software and performance standards.

News.Az