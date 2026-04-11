Russia and Ukraine conduct swap of 175 prisoners
AP Photo
On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 175 prisoners of war each, according to the Russian defense ministry, marking one of the few instances of cooperation between the two sides in conflict.
"On April 11, 175 Russian service members were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 175 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over," the Russian defence ministry said in a post on Kremlin-backed messenger MAX, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
By Ulviyya Salmanli