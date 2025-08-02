Sha’Carri Richardson arrested for domestic violence in Seattle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reigning 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson was reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges at a Seattle airport just days ahead of the US Track & Field Championships.

The 25-year-old Olympic silver medalist was detained on the evening of July 27 after allegedly pushing her male companion during an argument, causing him to fall into a nearby column. She was released the following day, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident occurred shortly before the national championships in Eugene, Oregon, where Richardson withdrew from the 100m semi-finals on Friday after competing in Thursday’s heats.

USA Track & Field (USATF) issued a brief statement: “USATF is aware of these reports. We are not commenting on this matter.”

Richardson, who secured her place at the upcoming World Championships in September thanks to her 2023 world title in Budapest, remains eligible to compete.

Reuters has reached out to both the Port of Seattle Police Department and Richardson’s agent for comment.

