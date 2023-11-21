Shahdeniz field will maintain high productivity even after 25 years - bp

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The "Shahdeniz" gas-condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, will still have great potential and productivity in 2048, Afgan Huseynov, the development manager of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field of BP company said as he delivered speech during the 10th edition of the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference, APA-economics reports.

According to him, “Shahdeniz” was comissioned in 2006, and since then, the gas produced from the field has been delivered to regional and European markets.

Afgan Huseynov also noted that in 2048 (the year of the current Production Sharing Agreement for the exploitation of "Shahdeniz" will expire – ed.), the reservoir pressure indicator will be at a fairly high level.

“This shows the importance of the Caspian basin and demonstrates its great reserves,” – the BP representative emphasized.

News.Az