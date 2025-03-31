Shanghai to host Russian-Chinese conference on global and Eurasian issues
More than 60 experts from Russia and China will participate in a two-day conference organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University.
The event titled "Space of Joint Development: Global and Eurasian Dimensions" kicks off in Shanghai on March 31, News.Az reports citing TASS.
The conference will feature four thematic sessions, namely "Russia and China: strategic partnership in a multipolar world," "Global and regional challenges for Eurasia," "Promising areas of bilateral cooperation: large-scale projects in Eurasia, artificial intelligence, and new payment mechanisms," and "The future of international institutions and international law."
Addressing a plenary meeting of the Valdai Club in Sochi in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and China had reached an unprecedented level of mutual confidence, cooperation and friendship.