Shanghai to host Russian-Chinese conference on global and Eurasian issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 60 experts from Russia and China will participate in a two-day conference organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University.

The event titled "Space of Joint Development: Global and Eurasian Dimensions" kicks off in Shanghai on March 31, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The conference will feature four thematic sessions, namely "Russia and China: strategic partnership in a multipolar world," "Global and regional challenges for Eurasia," "Promising areas of bilateral cooperation: large-scale projects in Eurasia, artificial intelligence, and new payment mechanisms," and "The future of international institutions and international law."

Addressing a plenary meeting of the Valdai Club in Sochi in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and China had reached an unprecedented level of mutual confidence, cooperation and friendship.

News.Az