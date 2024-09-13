Share of green energy in Azerbaijan’s electricity generation reaches 14%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The share of green energy in Azerbaijan’s electricity generation amounted to 14% in the first eight months of 2024, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov announced on Friday.

“According to operational data for January-August this year, electricity production was 19,235.4 mln. kWh, exports to 858.9 million kWh and #imports to 125.5 million kWh,” Minister Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.He pointed out that compared to the same period last year, electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 2771.8 million KWh with two-fold increase from the renewables, including hydropower.“Thus, during this period, the share of green energy in electricity generation reached to 14%,” he added.

News.Az