Share of green energy in Azerbaijan’s electricity generation reaches 15%

The share of green energy in Azerbaijan’s electricity generation reached 15% in the first half of 2024, the country’s energy minister announced on Monday, News.Az reports.

“According to operational data for the first half of this year, electricity production was 13557.4 mln kWh, exports to 444 million kWh and imports to 96.4 million kWh,” Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X.“During the first half, electricity production from TPPs amounted to 11525 million kWh, and from renewable sources, including hydropower 2032.4 million kWh with an increase of 950.7 million kWh. Thus, during this period, the share of green energy in electricity generation reached 15%,” he noted.

News.Az