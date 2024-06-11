Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cultural ties intensify

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has discussed expansion of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations with Culture Minister of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, Uzbek President’s press service says.

“Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli is on a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the events held within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. In the meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the issues of further expansion of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership relations, including relations in the humanitarian field, which is a priority, were discussed,” the information stated.Mirziyoyev noted that the cultural exchange between the two countries has intensified in recent years.Furthermore, the importance of continuing the intensive dialogue and rich cultural events program based on the road map, promoting joint initiatives and projects within the framework of international organizations such as UNESCO, TURKSOY, and ICESCO was emphasized.A book of poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli was presented within the framework of Days of Azerbaijani Culture, which started today in Uzbekistan. It is planned to hold exhibitions, performances, and other events within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture.

News.Az