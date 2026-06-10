Country radio icon Bill Cody dies aged 73

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Veteran country radio broadcaster Bill Cody, a longtime personality on WSM Radio and a familiar voice to country music fans across the United States, has died at the age of 73, according to an announcement by WSM Radio, News.Az reports, citing WZTV.

Cody spent more than three decades at Nashville-based WSM-AM, where he hosted the popular morning show “Coffee, Country & Cody.” After joining the station in 1994, he became one of the most recognizable and respected figures in country music broadcasting.

Beyond his radio work, Cody was a frequent host at the Grand Ole Opry, including its “Opry Country Classics” program. He also appeared on television and syndicated radio shows, further expanding his influence within the country music industry.

Throughout his broadcasting career, Cody received numerous accolades in recognition of his contributions to radio and country music. His honors included induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame and the awarding of a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

Cody's death marks the loss of one of country music's most enduring and beloved broadcasters, whose voice and presence helped shape the genre's media landscape for decades.

News.Az