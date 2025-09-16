Shiba Inu, Hedera, Chainlink & Remittix tipped as the best crypto to buy now; Which could rally 20x

Shiba Inu, Hedera, Chainlink & Remittix tipped as the best crypto to buy now; Which could rally 20x

The crypto community is buzzing with investors in search of the most fascinating crypto to invest in currently, pitting utility-based altcoins against meme coins.

Shiba Inu, Hedera, and Chainlink are among the favorites, with each gaining momentum based on market performance and community adoption.

Initiatives like Remittix (RTX), which concentrate on workable solutions for cross-border payments, are gradually gaining traction. Finding cryptocurrencies with practical application and long-term utility has become more important in a system where growth is contingent on concrete use cases.

Top Altcoins Showing Price Resilience

Shiba Inu remains popular, its price being $0.00001477, which has risen by 10.03% over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization is $8.59 billion, supported by a trading volume of $562.73 million, rising dramatically by 134.83%. The rise indicates more interest in SHIB, particularly from meme coin investors looking to invest in high-growth opportunities.

Chainlink is also in the spotlight, trading at $25.317, +3.81%, with a market cap of $17.14 billion and $1.17 billion of daily trading volume. Growth of LINK is partly driven by decentralized finance (DeFi) integration and cross-chain oracle use, making it developers' and crypto holders' top choice for robust utility.

Hedera (HBAR) is trading higher at $0.2548, 5.64%, and has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion. Though it decreased by 12.11% in trading volume to $276.64 million, its enterprise partnerships and focus on scalable blockchain options are still driving investors' confidence towards venturing into blockchain beyond tokenized speculation.

Remittix Presale and Token Growth Update

Remittix (RTX) costs $0.1080 per token, raising more than $25.5 million and selling more than 661 million tokens. Being different from meme coins, Remittix is a cross-chain DeFi platform built for practical use, enabling crypto-to-bank transfers in more than 30 countries.

Its deflationary tokenomics, CertiK auditing, and practical utility position it among the best cryptos to invest in today for investors who want to invest in early-stage crypto with practical, real-world applications.

Recent milestones are the initial centralized exchange listing on BitMart at the $20 million presale mark, followed by listing on LBank after a raise of $22 million. Remittix beta wallet is launching this September 2025, with 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currency support.

The mobile-centric wallet supports instant FX conversion and low-cost crypto transfers directly to bank accounts, targeting freelancers, remitters, and international earners.

In addition, the Remittix referral program offers community members a 15% USDT rebate on every referral, which can be redeemed once a day through the dashboard.

How Remittix Is Positioning for Wider Adoption:

Over $25.5 million raised and 661 million + tokens sold

BitMart & LBank CEX listings confirmed

Beta wallet launch in Q3 2025 with multi-crypto support

$250,000 community giveaway encouraging adoption

With its real-world use, strong presale mood, and upcoming beta wallet, Remittix (RTX) is gaining popularity as one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in today. Low gas fee cryptocurrencies, cross-chain DeFi protocols, and high growth altcoins investors searching for investment opportunities should consider Remittix before it's too late.

