Shiba Inu news; Dogecoin price prediction & best altcoins to buy in August for maximum profit

Shiba Inu (SHIB) headlines are buzzing again as traders debate whether the memecoin can reclaim momentum into late August.

Dogecoin (DOGE), meanwhile, remains the sector’s liquidity bellwether but its percentage upside often compresses when cycles mature. That’s why a lot of “max profit” lists now pair meme exposure with a utility-first pick, most notably Remittix (RTX). If you haven’t reviewed it yet, start with the roadmap on the Remittix website.

Shiba Inu news: Can SHIB reignite?

SHIB tends to move in bursts: social catalysts → volume spikes → sharp retraces. For a sustained push, traders want higher-low structure on the daily timeframe, improving liquidity on DEX/CEX pairs and a rotation from short-lived pumps into steadier bids. If those conditions align, SHIB can grind higher just remember that meme rallies can reverse quickly, so sizing and invalidations matter.

Dogecoin price prediction: Range first, run later

For DOGE, the near-term base case is range behavior with episodic break attempts. A clean reclaim and hold above recent tops typically invites momentum, but the bigger returns often come from catching earlier-stage names alongside DOGE rather than relying on a single meme run. That’s the logic behind adding a high-beta utility coin to the mix this month.

Why Remittix keeps landing on “Best altcoins to buy in August” lists

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi project building crypto-to-bank transfers with transparent FX inside a wallet designed for mainstream users (freelancers, remitters, global earners). It combines an early price base with real-world usefulness, exactly what many portfolios want to complement SHIB/DOGE. Skim the product map and token mechanics on the Remittix website.

What traders like about RTX right now

Utility engine: real transfers, not just speculation

real transfers, not just speculation Visibility + access: exchange listing live; discovery improving

exchange listing live; discovery improving Delivery cadence: consistent product notes and community initiatives that help time entries

consistent product notes and community initiatives that help time entries Asymmetry: smaller market base → cleaner multi-X potential than large caps

Track day-to-day progress and community programs on the Remittix socials hub.

A practical August allocation (Not financial advice)

Meme sleeve: hold a measured SHIB/DOGE core for upside on social catalysts.

hold a measured SHIB/DOGE core for upside on social catalysts. Utility sleeve: add RTX for adoption-driven moves that aren’t tied to meme cycles.

add for adoption-driven moves that aren’t tied to meme cycles. Process: scale on structure, use charts for entries on SHIB/DOGE and use product milestones (wallet updates, corridor expansions) to size RTX.

For timing cues and official announcements, follow Remittix X.

Bottom line

If you’re chasing maximum profit in August, combining Shiba Inu/Dogecoin exposure with a utility-first alt like Remittix (RTX) can diversify how you win: memes for bursts, payments for durable adoption. Begin your diligence on the Remittix website, keep pulse via the Remittix socials hub, and monitor updates on Remittix X.

News.Az