Shooting at Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor market leaves five dead, including four security guards - VIDEO

A deadly shooting erupted on Monday afternoon at the Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, leaving five people dead—including four security guards and a female market vendor—and injuring three others. The suspected gunman, believed to be around 61 years old, later took his own life at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attack occurred in the market’s fresh food zone near the “Kan Jom Phalang” donation point, triggering chaos among shoppers. Witnesses described scenes of panic as terrified customers fled the area while police officers from the Bang Sue Police Station swiftly locked down the market.

Police reports suggest the shooter was a former security guard employed by the same company as the victims. Dressed in a black shirt and cream or camouflage shorts, and carrying a camouflage-patterned backpack, the assailant reportedly opened fire on the guards before chasing down a female vendor, pleading for her life, and fatally shooting her.

Surveillance footage captured the chilling moments leading up to the shooter sitting down on a bench and taking his own life.

Deputy Chief Worapat Sukthai, who is leading the investigation, said the motive behind the attack remains unknown. However, authorities are exploring all leads, including a potential connection to recent tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border. As of now, no direct link has been confirmed.

Or Tor Kor Market, located near the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market, is a well-known hub for locals and tourists. It will remain closed as authorities continue their investigation. Police are working to formally identify the shooter and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

