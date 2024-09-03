Shooting at New York's West Indian Day Parade: Five people injured
A shooting occurred during the West Indian Day Parade in New York on Monday , injuring five people. This incident marks another act of violence that has marred one of the largest annual celebrations of Caribbean culture.
According to police, the shooting took place around 2:35 p.m. along the parade route in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell reported that the gunman deliberately targeted a specific group of people before fleeing the scene. Two individuals were critically injured, while three others were wounded but are expected to survive.
An Associated Press videographer at the scene witnessed at least two people receiving medical attention for wounds to the face and arm. The police cordoned off the area adjacent to the parade route and set up crime scene markers. Despite the incident, the parade continued.
Chell urged witnesses to provide any video footage they might have captured during the shooting to assist in the investigation. "We are going to solve this, but it’s going to take a lot of work," he emphasized.
The incident caused concern among parade attendees. "I’m crying over this, it’s so terrible. How can someone have the heart to fire a gun around so many people — babies, children, the elderly," Jalissa Bailey told the New York Post. She also noted that despite the parade's history of violence, recent years have been peaceful, and many had hoped that with increased security, such incidents were a thing of the past.
According to police, the shooting took place around 2:35 p.m. along the parade route in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell reported that the gunman deliberately targeted a specific group of people before fleeing the scene. Two individuals were critically injured, while three others were wounded but are expected to survive.
An Associated Press videographer at the scene witnessed at least two people receiving medical attention for wounds to the face and arm. The police cordoned off the area adjacent to the parade route and set up crime scene markers. Despite the incident, the parade continued.
Chell urged witnesses to provide any video footage they might have captured during the shooting to assist in the investigation. "We are going to solve this, but it’s going to take a lot of work," he emphasized.
The incident caused concern among parade attendees. "I’m crying over this, it’s so terrible. How can someone have the heart to fire a gun around so many people — babies, children, the elderly," Jalissa Bailey told the New York Post. She also noted that despite the parade's history of violence, recent years have been peaceful, and many had hoped that with increased security, such incidents were a thing of the past.